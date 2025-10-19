HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gill joins Kohli in unwanted captaincy record list

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
October 19, 2025 21:47 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill enters unwanted club after ODI loss to Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Indian ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill joined an unwanted list following the loss to Australia in the first ODI at Perth, becoming the second Indian skipper after Virat Kohli and overall ninth captain to lose their first matches in all three formats as captain.

Gill-led Team India lost by seven wickets in a rain-curtailed, 26-overs-per-side first ODI at Perth on Sunday. The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fell flat as both batters departed in single digits, with the latter falling for an eight-ball duck. While India fought to score 136/9 in 26 overs, it was never enough to defend against the Mitchell Marsh-led Australian side, who now hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

 

Last year, after India's ICC T20 World Cup win, Gill captained Team India during a five-match T20I tour to Zimbabwe, wearing the national captaincy armband for the first time. The youngster started off with a 13-run loss to Zimbabwe while chasing 116, though India won the series 4-1.

This year, when Gill was handed the Test captaincy following the retirements of legends Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin, Gill started the five-match tour to England with a five-wicket loss at Leeds, failing to defend 370-odd against the Three Lions.

Now, Gill has also lost his first ODI as captain at Perth.

Besides Gill and Kohli, the other players who lost all their first matches as captains in all formats are, New Zealand's Stephen Fleming, South Africa's Shaun Pollock, Sri Lanka's Tilakaratne Dilshan, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum, Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan and West Indies' Jason Holder.

 

