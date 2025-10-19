HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Deepti stars as India restrict England to 288/8 despite Knight ton

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
October 19, 2025 19:09 IST

Deepti Sharma

IMAGE: Deepti Sharma was the stand out bowler with figures of 4/51. Photograph: BCCI

The ever-reliable Heather Knight stamped her authority with a splendid century before India, led by off-spinner Deepti Sharma, stormed back in sensational fashion to restrict England to 288 for 8 in their Women's World Cup match in Indore on Sunday.

Playing her 300th international game, Knight's (109) sweeping prowess was on full display as she laced her 91-ball innings with 15 boundaries and a six to get her third ODI ton and highest-ever score in WODIs.

 

For India, the dependable Deepti was the stand out bowler with captain Harmanpreet Kaur relying on her seasoned off-spinner whenever India were in search of a breakthrough. She ended with figures of 4/51, her best-ever in an ODI World Cup game.

Ironically, the skipper chose to hold back Deepti up until the 16th over. Deepti brought up her 150th scalp by bamboozling Tammy Beaumont (22) before accounting for half-centurion Amy Jones (56). She also helped trigger a mini batting collapse at the fag end of the innings, getting rid of Emma Lamb (11) and Alice Capsey (2).

Former skipper Knight rotated strike brilliantly and stitched a 113-run stand off 106 deliveries with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (38) that did a lot of damage to India. The duo found boundaries with ease, setting England up for a solid total.

This was after openers Jones (56 off 68 balls) and Beaumont successfully navigated the first 10 overs for the first time this tournament, stitching a 77-run opening stand.

But once left-arm spinner Sree Charani (2/68) had Sciver-Brunt out against the run of play with Harmanpreet plucking the ball over her head with a well-timed leap, the England batting crumbled under pressure.

To add to their woes, Knight was run out thanks to Sneh Rana's accurate throw in the 45th over.

From there on India were all over England, whose middle order frailties were exposed once again as they lost 5 wickets in the last 10 overs.

