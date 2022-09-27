News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SA ODIs: Samson likely to be Dhawan's deputy

SA ODIs: Samson likely to be Dhawan's deputy

Source: ANI
September 27, 2022 23:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sanju Samson is currently captaining the India 'A' team that swept the three-match series against New Zealand 'A'

IMAGE: Sanju Samson is currently captaining the India 'A' team that swept the three-match series against New Zealand 'A'. Photograph: BCCI

Wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson is likely to be named vice-captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series against South Africa with many senior players expected to be rested ahead of next month's ICC T20 World Cup.

 

India will take on South Africa in the three-match T20I series followed by the three-match ODI series from September 28 to October 11. The Indian squad for the T20I series has already been announced and the Indian selectors are likely to finalise the squad for the ODI series in the next few days.

BCCI sources told ANI that Sanju Samson could be named the vice-captain of the Indian team for the three-match ODI series as most of the senior players are likely to be rested for ICC T20 World Cup. Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead the team.

Kerala's Sanju Samson, 27, was part of the ODI series against Zimbabwe which India won 3-0. He has represented India in seven ODIs and 16 T20Is so far.

Samson is currently captaining India A that swept the series against New Zealand A on Tuesday.

The source said that batter Rajat Patidar is likely to make his ODI debut against South Africa.

The first T20I will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on September 28. The second T20I will be played on October 2 at Guwahati, followed by the last T20I at Indore on October 4.

The first ODI will be played in Lucknow on October 6. Ranchi and Delhi will host the second and third ODI respectively, on October 9 and 11.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
'Our batting approach has changed'
'Our batting approach has changed'
SA T20s: Key areas for India to improve ahead of WC
SA T20s: Key areas for India to improve ahead of WC
'Kohli's power game is coming back at right time'
'Kohli's power game is coming back at right time'
India 'A' crush NZ 'A' by 106 runs, sweep series 3-0
India 'A' crush NZ 'A' by 106 runs, sweep series 3-0
YouTuber held for meme on Mamata, search on for 7
YouTuber held for meme on Mamata, search on for 7
Hockey World Cup: India open campaign against Spain
Hockey World Cup: India open campaign against Spain
Rs 4315 cr to create more seats: Govt on EWS quota
Rs 4315 cr to create more seats: Govt on EWS quota

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

ECB offers to host India-Pak Test matches

ECB offers to host India-Pak Test matches

India 'A' crush NZ 'A' by 106 runs, sweep series 3-0

India 'A' crush NZ 'A' by 106 runs, sweep series 3-0

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances