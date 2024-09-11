'Facing Bumrah Made Me 200% Nervous'

IMAGE: Anuj Rawat admits to feeling nervous when facing Jasprit Bumrah for the first time. Photograph: RCB/X

In a memorable IPL 2022 match, young Royal Challengers Bangalore talent Anuj Rawat showcased exceptional batting skills against the formidable Mumbai Indians.

Rawat's performance against Jasprit Bumrah, one of the world's best fast bowlers, was particularly noteworthy.

Batting first, MI posted a modest 151/6, thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's 68. However, RCB's chase was in safe hands with Rawat and Virat Kohli at the crease.

Before the match, RCB's then batting coach Sanjay Bangar advised Rawat on how to tackle Boom Boom.

'Sanjay sir said, "Agar Bumrah aaya, kya lagta hai, kya ball daalega? Kya karega? (What do you think Bumrah will bowl to you? What will he do?)"

'I said, "He'll bowl full, the length to flick the ball." Sure enough, that's exactly what he did. He aimed for my legs, but I managed to work the ball away for a couple of runs,' Rawat told Manjot Kalra on his podcast.

The young batter's confidence soared after reaching his fifty, especially with Kohli at the other end.

'The fifty gave me a lot of confidence and what made it special was when I got there, Virat Kohli was at the non-striker end. I had already played 3-4 games before that, but the comfort level got better and you get to know that we now belong here.'

Rawat admitted to feeling nervous when facing Bumrah. Bangar's guidance and his own preparation helped him overcome the jitters and deliver a standout performance.

'I'd never faced Bumrah before. It was my first time, and I was definitely nervous, probably 200 percent,' Rawat recalled. 'Even though Sanjay sir had prepared me, seeing Bumrah come in still gave me a bit of a jolt.'