Head ruled out of Sydney Ashes Test with COVID-19

Head ruled out of Sydney Ashes Test with COVID-19

December 31, 2021 09:49 IST
Thankfully, Travis Head is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth men's Ashes Test in Hobart.

IMAGE: Thankfully, Travis Head is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth men's Ashes Test in Hobart. Photograph: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Australia batsman Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes Test against England in Sydney next week after Testing positive for COVID-19, Cricket Australia said.

Head would remain in Melbourne and isolate for seven days, making him unavailable for the next Test beginning on January 5.

 

"As part of our Testing procedures, we are PCR Testing players, their families and our support staff daily," a CA spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive COVID-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth men's Ashes Test in Hobart."

Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have been called in as additional cover.

Australia have already won the five-match series after victory in Melbourne gave the home side an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Head was instrumental in Australia's win in the first Test at the Gabba, scoring 152 runs from 148 balls.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

