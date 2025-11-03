HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Head released from Aus T20 squad

Head released from Aus T20 squad

1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 03, 2025 10:25 IST

x

Travis Head

IMAGE: Travis Head had a lean outiing on the first two T20Is. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Australia batter Travis Head has been released from the T20I squad against India to get some red-ball practice in the Sheffield Shield before the Ashes.

The left-hander scored 28 in Australia's four-wicket win in Melbourne last week but managed only six from four balls in the third T20 in Hobart on Sunday as the hosts slumped to a five-wicket loss.

 

Head will be available for South Australia's Shield clash against Tasmania next week, Cricket Australia said on Monday.

The first Ashes Test starts in Perth on November 21.

The T20 series is tied at 1-1 ahead of the fourth match on the Gold Coast on Thursday, with the series-opener in Canberra washed out by rain.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Proud Mithali, Tearful Jhulan With World Cup
Proud Mithali, Tearful Jhulan With World Cup
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
'Seeing Sachin sir gave me a boost'
'Seeing Sachin sir gave me a boost'
â'¹51 crore reward for India's World Cup queens!
â'¹51 crore reward for India's World Cup queens!
Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet
Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Rabies-Free Countries

webstory image 2

9 Indian States With The Highest Incidence Of Diabetes

webstory image 3

Lucknow & 10 Other Dishes/Places Celebrated By UNESCO

VIDEOS

Zero tolerance towards violence! CEC Gyanesh Kumar clear stance days after Mokama incident3:20

Zero tolerance towards violence! CEC Gyanesh Kumar clear...

Tej Pratap Yadav dismisses Tejashwi s claim over Bihar CM seat ahead of elections 20250:11

Tej Pratap Yadav dismisses Tejashwi s claim over Bihar CM...

WATCH: After 25 Years, Bihar's Chormara Village Gets Its Own Polling Booth3:15

WATCH: After 25 Years, Bihar's Chormara Village Gets Its...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO