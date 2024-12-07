PIX: Head, Labuschagne fifties put Australia ahead

Images from Day 2 of the 'Pink-ball' second Test between Australia and India in Adelaide on Saturday.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his India teammates after dismissing Australia's overnight batter Nathan McSweeney early on Day 2 of the ‘Pink-ball’ second Test in Adelaide on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Australia’s batters negotiated India’s pace attack judiciously to reach 191 for 4 at tea on Day 2 of the ‘Pink-ball’ second Test in Adelaide on Saturday.

Marnus Labuschagne finally regained form with a composed half-century before being overshadowed by Travis Head's flamboyance, which saw the home side go past India's first innings total of 180 by 11 runs in the first innings.

Head picked the gaps with ease on way to an unbeaten 53 off 67 balls to keep Australia ahead in the contest after India grabbed three wickets in the first session.

IMAGE: Nathan McSweeney walks back disappointed after labouring to 39 off 109 balls. Photograph: BCCI/X

Labuschagne (64), whose place in the team was debated prior to the second Test owing to his prolonged lean run with the bat, registered his 26th half-century and then launched himself into a flurry of boundaries in what are worrying signs for India.

But promising all-rounder Nitish Reddy cut short Labuschagne's innings as the batter tried to guide him through gully only for Yashasvi Jaiswal to hold on to the catch.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Yashasvi Jaiswal after having Steve Smith caught behind by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI/X

Looking to fight their way back into the game after Australia's dominance on the opening day, India got an early breakthrough through Jasprit Bumrah four overs into play.

Playing in only his second Test after a forgettable debut in Perth, Nathan McSweeney had no answer to one of many excellent deliveries from Bumrah, which straightened a fraction after landing on the perfect length and all the batter could do was get a little nick while trying to defend after getting stuck on the crease.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks into celebration after taking a superb catch at gully to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne. Photograph: BCCI/X

McSweeney walked back after a hard-fought 39, a far better effort following his twin failures in the series opener, but Steve Smith's poor run of form continued as the former captain got out in the most unfortunate fashion after a brief stay at the crease.

Smith looked to flick a Bumrah delivery tickling down the leg side but only ended up edging it to the ‘keeper Rishabh Pant, who completed a neat catch, diving to his left.

As Ravi Shastri said on air, India got Smith in this fashion in the last tour as well by attacking his middle and leg stump.

IMAGE: Travis Head bats en route an attacking half-century. Photograph: ICC/X

Unlike the first day, when they were guilty of bowling outside the off-stump way too often, the Indian pacers targeted the stumps in the initial phase of second day's play and they were also rewarded for it in the form of those early wickets.

Smith's dismissal, for two off 11 balls, brought Travis Head to the middle and Bumrah welcomed him with one that straightened off the deck and whizzed past the outside edge.

Head, however, moved on quickly from the close shave and got off the mark with a cracking boundary off the Indian pace spearhead, finding the gap between mid-off and extra cover.