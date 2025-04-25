P V Sindhu is cheering for this IPL team

IMAGE: P V Sindhu cheers for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

P V Sindhu proved to be Royal Challengers Bengaluru's 'lucky charm' as they clinched their first home victory of the IPL season.



RCB claimed a thrilling 11-run comeback against Rajasthan Royals, breaking their three-match losing streak at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.



Sindhu, who hails from Hyderabad, must have surely left many Sunrisers Hyderabad fans heartbroken as she egged on RCB to go on and win their maiden IPL title.



'Brain says Orange army, but the heart says new city new team Ee Saaalllaaaaa Ccccuupppp Naammmaaddeee,' Sindu said on Instagram.

'PS- @royalchallengers.bengaluru you found your lucky charm'