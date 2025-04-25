Key contributions that mattered for RCB

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Rajasthan Royals by 11 runs on Friday, to break their three-match duck at home. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 11 runs atM Chinnaswamy Stadium to break their three-match home losing streak on Thursday.

With Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal posting valuable fifties and duo of Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal coming in clutch during the final two overs, defending 18 remaining runs of the target of 206 in final two overs, RCB broke their three-match losing streak at home, securing a nail-biting 11 run win over RR, who were condemned to their fifth loss in a row and seventh in total during this season.

In a video posted by RCB's X handle, Krunal Pandya spoke in the dressing room about two people and crucial moments that turned the tide in their favour.

He mentioned Phil Salt's measured knock of 26 in 23 balls, consisting of four boundaries. The knock came at a strike rate of just over 113, and stitched a 61-run stand with Virat Kohli in 6.4 overs.

'Sometimes what happens is that you always highlight the performance which is quite evident and visible.

SEE: Krunal Pandya on key contributions in RCB's close win against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. VIDEO : BCCI

'But what I felt is that in powerplay to get 6 overs, 56 runs, though we always are used to watching Salty (Salt) scoring at a strike rate of 180-200 but again to stitch that partnership in that phase, those 24 (26) runs for me watching was so crucial to lay that platform and then obviously what Virat and Dev (Devdutt Padikkal) did was we spoke about but again for me those small things matters (SIC) a lot,' said Krunal.

Krunal also highlighted the key contribution from England all-rounder Jacob Bethell.

'Jacob again coming out and fielding and diving, saving two runs, you know (team claps),' he added.

The team's batting coach and mentor, Dinesh Karthi,k also praised Salt for his batting effort, saying, 'Salt was very happy with the way he played today. He knows his role, he knows that certain shots cannot be played in this venue at the start so he adapted himself beautifully and that's what I think gave him a lot of satisfaction today.

'It is one thing knowing to play a lot of shots, one thing adapting as to what is required on that pitch on that given day. He felt there were certain things he needed to do, he followed it through beautifully, and the shot that he played we all want him to play that shot, so he knows the commitment towards that from him and the beliefs that we have in him is something that he appreciates as well,' he added.