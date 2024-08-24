Hazlewood to miss Scotland T20Is with calf injury

IMAGE: Australia's Josh Hazlewood has been replaced in the squad by Riley Meredith. Photograph: Ash Allen/Reuters

Fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of Australia's three-match Twenty20 international series against Scotland next month with a calf injury.

Hazlewood has been replaced in the squad by Riley Meredith, who last played for Australia in 2021, but is expected to return for T20 and one day international matches against England, which begin on Sept. 11.

The Australians start their series against Scotland on Sept. 4 in Edinburgh.

Mitch Marsh will captain Australia during the tour after Pat Cummins was given time off to rest ahead of a summer programme featuring a five-test series against India.