Rediff.com  » Cricket » Centurion Jamie Smith breaks English record

Centurion Jamie Smith breaks English record

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 24, 2024 12:55 IST
Jamie Smith

IMAGE: Jamie Smith. Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/X

Wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith, on Friday, became the youngest Englishman to hit a Test century after he struck his maiden ton against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford.

Smith touched the 100-run mark in 136 balls. The right-hand batter scored 111 runs off 148 balls, laced with eight boundaries and one maximum in his innings.

His knock helped the hosts to take a first innings lead on the third day of the Test match.

 

The Surrey cricketer was24 years and 40 days old when he completed his hundred, breaking the record of Les Ame who did it at 24 years and 63 days old against the West Indies in Port of Spain in 1930.

Jamie Smith also became the first England wicketkeeper-batter to reach a century since December 2022. Ollie Pope, their stand-in captain in Manchester hit a century against Pakistan in Rawalpindi 18 months earlier.

"He has taken to Test cricket like duck to water," Nasser Hussain, said on-air when Smith reached his ton.

Smith got 70 in his Test debut against the West Indies and came close to a century in his third Test. His knock off 70 runs featured two sixes and eight fours, highlighting his aggressive hitting approach. He proceeded to impress in successive Tests, showcasing his ability to adjust to varied conditions and bat further down the order.

REDIFF CRICKET
