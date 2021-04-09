News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Dravid said at the MIT Sports Conference

What Dravid said at the MIT Sports Conference

Source: PTI
April 09, 2021 10:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'The days are not far off when people are going to turn down a single because the matchup suits them to be able to hit a six in the two or three balls,' said the former India captain among other things. 

Rahul Dravid was part of the first ever panel discussion on cricket at the 15th MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Thursday. Also part of the panel were former South Africa batsman and ex India coach Gary Kirsten and former England women's team player and currently a commentator Isa Guha.

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid was part of the first ever panel discussion on cricket at the 15th MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Thursday. Also part of the panel were former South Africa batsman and ex India coach Gary Kirsten and former England women's team player and currently a commentator Isa Guha. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com/Files

Data, which is used in statistics-driven cricket to help in strategy and player selection, should drive a good contest, legendary Indian batsman Rahul Dravid said.

“Cricket has always been statistically-driven like baseball, but over the past 15 years we have moved beyond comparing averages and now use data to help in strategy and player selection,” Dravid said during a panel discussion at the 15th MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Thursday.             

The first ever panel discussion on cricket at the MIT conference titled ‘Howzdata- How Analytics is Revolutionizing Cricket’ focused on how data analytics and machine learning are helping to bring advances to the game.

 

Former South Africa batsman and ex India coach Gary Kirsten and former England women's team player and currently a commentator Isa Guha were part of the panel discussion moderated by Alok Singh, director at Dell Technologies.

Topics ranged from how data is helping players train and stay fit to how scoring 4s and 6s has changed team decisions, similar to basketball's 3-point revolution.

The panel highlighted how cricket players are using matchup to hit fours and sixes to win more T20 matches.

“The days are not far off when people are going to turn down a single because the matchup suits them to be able to hit a six in the two or three balls,” said Dravid.

While appreciating the role of analytics, the panel advised the use relevant data to help improve performance and drive a good contest.

“Data should drive a good contest between bat and ball in cricket, not just for hitting fours and sixes,” said the former India captain.

Guha commented on how the T20 format has made every ball an event. She highlighted how younger players now have better access to technology to help them seek opposition players' profile and strategies to counter them.

As a broadcaster, Guha feels that level data for pre and post-match presentations is as good as what teams are using for their game-day preparations.

Kirsten talked about how data is only an enabler and said final decisions still have an element of uncertainty just like the unpredictable nature of the sport.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Can Virat and RCB win IPL 2021?
Can Virat and RCB win IPL 2021?
Tendulkar discharged from hospital; to remain isolated
Tendulkar discharged from hospital; to remain isolated
Consistent Mumbai Indians eye IPL hat-trick
Consistent Mumbai Indians eye IPL hat-trick
Why this Marwari businessman left CPI-M and joined BJP
Why this Marwari businessman left CPI-M and joined BJP
'Next financial year will be much better'
'Next financial year will be much better'
PIX: United put one foot in Europa semis; Arsenal held
PIX: United put one foot in Europa semis; Arsenal held
'Investors should be careful about IPOs'
'Investors should be careful about IPOs'

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Rahul Dravid's Pataudi Memorial Lecture: Full Text

Rahul Dravid's Pataudi Memorial Lecture: Full Text

Will 6th title be MI's Mission Possible?

Will 6th title be MI's Mission Possible?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use