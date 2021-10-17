News
'Have never seen you in this jersey appa...'

Source: ANI
October 17, 2021 18:31 IST
IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin posing with his T20 World Cup jersey. Photograph: Instagram

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday shared a picture of himself donning the T20 World Cup jersey.

The spinner also said that his daughter ended up telling him that she has never seen Ashwin in this particular jersey of Team India. "When your daughter says 'I have never seen you in this jersey appa' can't leave her out of the picture. Can you ? @prithinarayanan," Ashwin posted on Instagram.

 

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday had said that Ashwin was included in the team's T20 World Cup squad as the off-spinner has managed to revive his white-ball game.

India will open its campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup against Pakistan on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. Ashwin had last played a T20I for the Men in Blue in 2017, but the selectors named him in the squad looking at his experience and performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"Yes, definitely. The one thing Ashwin has improved on is his bowling with courage. You have seen in the IPL over the last two years that he has bowled the difficult overs against the biggest hitters. He has not been shy to put the ball in the right areas, Ashwin has believed in his skillset. And we felt the way he was bowling with variations, he is a guy who has played a lot of international cricket," said Kohli during a Captain's Call organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup.

"So, hence Ashwin has been rewarded for reviving his white-ball skills altogether. He was a regular feature for us back in the day but he fell off, finger spinners with accuracy have come back into the game. So, we also need to evolve as a team," he added.

