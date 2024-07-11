News
Hasaranga steps down as Sri Lanka T20 captain

Source: PTI
July 11, 2024 18:58 IST
Wanindu Hasaranga

IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga's last assignment as Sri Lanka skipper was in the T20 World Cup where the 2014 champions failed to make the Super Eight round. Photograph: Christopher Pike/Reuters

Wanindu Hasaranga on Thursday stepped down as the Sri Lanka captain in T20 Internationals ahead of their upcoming three-match series against India.

India will tour Sri Lanka for a limited-overs series which begins with the three T20Is to be played on July 26, 27 and 29 at the Pallekele International Stadium, followed by three ODIs in Colombo.

 

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform the public that National Men's 20I Captain Wanindu Hasaranga has decided to resign from the captaincy,” a release from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

“Hasaranga said it is in the best interest of Sri Lanka Cricket that he decided to relinquish the captaincy duties and remain in the side as a player,” the release added.

Hasaranga's last assignment as Sri Lanka skipper was in the T20 World Cup where the 2014 champions failed to make the Super Eight round.

"Sri Lanka will always have my utmost best efforts as a player, and I will support and stand by my team and leadership as always," Hasaranga was quoted as saying in the statement.

The SLC added that it has accepted Hasaranga's resignation. “Sri Lanka Cricket, while accepting his resignation, wishes to state that Hasaranga will remain an important player for us in our international cricketing plans,” SLC said.

 

