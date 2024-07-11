News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ganguly buys team in Indian Racing Festival

Ganguly buys team in Indian Racing Festival

Source: PTI
July 11, 2024 15:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly

IMAGE: Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was on Thursday unveiled as the owner of the Kolkata Royal Tigers ahead of the Indian Racing Festival 2024, scheduled between August and September this year.

Apart from the debutant Kolkata racing team, the event will see participation from seven other outfits based at Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad.

The racing festival encompasses two main championships -- Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

 

Ganguly, the former BCCI president said: "I am truly excited to embark on this journey with the Kolkata team in the Indian Racing Festival.

"Motorsports has always been a passion of mine and together with the Kolkata Royal Tigers, we aim to build a strong legacy in the Indian Racing Festival and inspire a new generation of motorsport enthusiasts."

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd (RPPL), welcomed Ganguly to the racing fold.

"We are thrilled to announce Sourav Ganguly as the owner of the Kolkata franchise. His visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, shaped by years of legendary cricketing success, brings unparalleled dynamism to the Indian Racing Festival," he said.

Earlier this week, veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had acquired stakes in American Gambits, a team that will feature in the second edition of the Global Chess League.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Liverpool's Nunez clashes with Colombia fans
SEE: Liverpool's Nunez clashes with Colombia fans
Columbia's James Rodriguez breaks Messi's record
Columbia's James Rodriguez breaks Messi's record
Starc slams T20 World Cup scheduling
Starc slams T20 World Cup scheduling
3 juvenile boys molest 9-yr-old girl, push her in canal
3 juvenile boys molest 9-yr-old girl, push her in canal
DRDO goes private for 7 new defence projects
DRDO goes private for 7 new defence projects
India an electronic & semiconductor products nation?
India an electronic & semiconductor products nation?
Row over Shivaji's 'wagh nakh'; Maha minister clarifies
Row over Shivaji's 'wagh nakh'; Maha minister clarifies

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Avesh left 'shocked' after Bishnoi's flying catch

Avesh left 'shocked' after Bishnoi's flying catch

Mr & Mrs Dhoni steal show at Ambani's Pooja ceremony

Mr & Mrs Dhoni steal show at Ambani's Pooja ceremony

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances