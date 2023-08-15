News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Hasaranga quits Tests; focuses on limited-overs glory

Hasaranga quits Tests; focuses on limited-overs glory

Source: PTI
August 15, 2023 14:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Wanindu Hasaranga

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Wanindu Hasaranga/Twitter

Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga on Tuesday announced his retirement from Test cricket as he seeks to prolong his career in limited-over format of the game.

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said it has accepted the decision of the 26-year-old Hasaranga.

“We will accept his decision and are confident that Hasaranga will be a vital part of our white-ball programme going forward,” said SLC CEO Ashley De Silva.

Hasaranga made his Test debut against South Africa at Centurion in 2020, and played three more Tests thereafter.

 

From four Tests, he took four wickets with his leg-spin. His last Test was against Bangladesh in Pallekele in 2021.

However, Hasaranga continues to be a prominent figure for Sri Lanka in white ball formats as the spin spearhead and a handy lower-order batsman.

From 48 ODIs, Hasaranga grabbed 67 wickets and made 832 runs with four fifties.

Hasaranga has 91 wickets from 58 T20Is and amassed 533 runs with a fifty.

The Lankan is also a much sought-after player in various T20 leagues across the world.

Apart from plying his trade with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL, Hasaranga has also played for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (CPL), Quetta Gladiators (PSL), Kandy Falcons and Jaffna Kings (LPL), Desert Vipers (IL T20) and Washington Freedom (MLC). 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why August 15 Is Very Special For Virat
Why August 15 Is Very Special For Virat
Kohli's All Smiles In His 'Happy Place'
Kohli's All Smiles In His 'Happy Place'
Windies Tour Exposes India's Problems
Windies Tour Exposes India's Problems
SEE: India-made field guns used for 1st time on I-Day
SEE: India-made field guns used for 1st time on I-Day
Cummins aims for India ODIs return; WC hopes alive
Cummins aims for India ODIs return; WC hopes alive
Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen, shares proof
Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen, shares proof
Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs
Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs

Independence Day: India's 5 greatest sports triumphs

Kohli, Yuvi, Gambhir share emotional I-Day wishes

Kohli, Yuvi, Gambhir share emotional I-Day wishes

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances