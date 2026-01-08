HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Harry Brook gets 'final warning' after NZ nightclub clash

Harry Brook gets 'final warning' after NZ nightclub clash

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: January 08, 2026 15:01 IST

x

Harry Brook

IMAGE: England's white ball captain Harry Brook was struck by the bouncer after being refused entry to a club the night before the third ODI against New Zealand in Wellington. Photograph: Harry Brook/Instagram

England's batting star Harry Brook is on 'a final warning' after being involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer during the tour of New Zealand ahead of the Ashes, according to a report in The Telegraph.

The newspaper further reported that England's white ball captain Brook was struck by the bouncer after being refused entry to a club the night before the third ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on November 1.

The 26-year-old escaped being dropped as England's captain in ODIs and T20Is, but was handed a stiff fine of around 30,000

pounds.

"I want to apologise for my actions," said Brook in statement after England suffered a 4-1 defeat against Australia in the Ashes series. "I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team."

 

"Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my team-mates, coaches and supporters. I have reflected on the lessons it has taught me about responsibility, professionalism and the standards expected of those representing your country.

"I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again."

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Khawaja's Emotional Ashes Farewell
Khawaja's Emotional Ashes Farewell
Tilak Varma undergoes emergency surgery, T20 WC in doubt
Tilak Varma undergoes emergency surgery, T20 WC in doubt
Fans Swarm Virat Kohli At Vadodara Airport
Fans Swarm Virat Kohli At Vadodara Airport
After Ashes loss, Stokes reaffirms faith in McCullum
After Ashes loss, Stokes reaffirms faith in McCullum
Starc admits fatigue after Ashes heroics
Starc admits fatigue after Ashes heroics

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Homemade Winter Soups

webstory image 2

15 Drool-Worthy Kolkata Winter Foods

webstory image 3

How to Protect Your Lungs From Poor AQI

VIDEOS

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers3:06

Bumper Sugarcane Crop Brings Pongal Cheer to Trichy Farmers

SPOTTED: Salman Khan at Mumbai airport1:07

SPOTTED: Salman Khan at Mumbai airport

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Chic Denim Look1:02

Mrunal Thakur Stuns in Chic Denim Look

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO