Harry Brook gets 'final warning' after NZ nightclub clash

IMAGE: England's white ball captain Harry Brook was struck by the bouncer after being refused entry to a club the night before the third ODI against New Zealand in Wellington. Photograph: Harry Brook/Instagram

England's batting star Harry Brook is on 'a final warning' after being involved in an altercation with a nightclub bouncer during the tour of New Zealand ahead of the Ashes, according to a report in The Telegraph.



The newspaper further reported that England's white ball captain Brook was struck by the bouncer after being refused entry to a club the night before the third ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on November 1.



The 26-year-old escaped being dropped as England's captain in ODIs and T20Is, but was handed a stiff fine of around 30,000

pounds."I want to apologise for my actions," said Brook in statement after England suffered a 4-1 defeat against Australia in the Ashes series. "I fully accept that my behaviour was wrong and brought embarrassment to both myself and the England team."

"Representing England is the greatest honour of all, which I take seriously and I am deeply sorry for letting down my team-mates, coaches and supporters. I have reflected on the lessons it has taught me about responsibility, professionalism and the standards expected of those representing your country.



"I am determined to learn from this mistake and to rebuild trust through my future actions, both on and off the field. I apologise unreservedly and will work hard to ensure this does not happen again."