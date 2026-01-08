PIX: Khawaja's Emotional Ashes Farewell

'I think a lot of times in life we always think about wanting more, what else can we have, but just be grateful for what you are given.'

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja acknowledges the fans at SCG as he walks off the field after his final innings in Test cricket on Thursday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Usman Khawaja said he was delighted to end his Test career with a victory in the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at Sydney on Thursday. However, the veteran left-hander revealed he found it difficult to control his emotions during his farewell Test.



Australia had a few nervous moments but safely chased down their 160-run victory target before tea on the final day for a five-wicket victory and a 4-1 series triumph.



'I was trying to act cool but the whole Test match I found it really hard to control my emotions. I have prided myself on controlling my emotions my whole career - I haven't really given it away - but I found it hard to concentrate, even in the first innings. My whole career has been process, process, process but I found it hard,' he said after the match.

IMAGE: Usman Khawaja kisses the ground as he walks off the field after his dismissal. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

The England players formed a guard of honour to welcome Khawaja to the crease in his final Test innings in front of his home fans at Sydney Cricket Ground -- the same ground where he had made his Test debut 15 years ago. Interestingly, it was also the last time that England won an Ashes series Down Under.



However, Khawaja lasted just seven balls, scoring six runs before he was bowled off an inside edge off pacer Josh Tongue.

IMAGE: Born in Pakistan, Usman Khawaja moved with his family to Australia when he was a young boy and in the 2011 Sydney Ashes Test, he became the first Muslim to play for Australia. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Despite his twin failures in his final Test, the 39-year-old took pride in his team's emphatic showing in the Ashes series.



"As much as I wanted to score the winning runs, I'm just grateful for one last final win to celebrate with my team-mates."

IMAGE: The England players formed a guard of honour to welcome Usman Khawaja to the crease in his final Test innings. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

"I am happy to get over the line, especially here at the SCG in front of everyone. I can now finally relax and stop worrying about getting out. I think a lot of times in life we always think about wanting more, what else can we have, but just be grateful for what you are given. 88 Test matches, got to score so many runs, I am so thankful."

IMAGE: England captain Ben Stokes shakes hands with Usman Khawaja. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Khawaja's wife Rachel who was present at SCG struggled to hold back her tears after the left-hander made his final walk back to the dressing room after his dismissal.

"So much has gone into it for so long. It's funny the game of cricket is so great. My wife Rachel said to me 'just go and enjoy it' but I wanted to go out there and finish the Ashes with a win."



"My daughter said she was happy it was my last game 'because you get more time to spend with us'."