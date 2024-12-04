Harman's message to Shafali: 'Get back into your zone'

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur expressed her confidence in Shafali Verma's ability to regain her form. Photograph: BCCI

Shafali Verma, dropped from the India ODI squad, has the full backing of skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who is eager to see the aggressive opener back in her "zone" ahead of Women's World Cup at home next year.

Apart from Shafali, India will not have the services of wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia who suffered a wrist injury during the Women's Big Bash League.

"She (Shafali) is a very important player for us and has done exceptionally well for the country. We are looking forward to seeing her get back into her zone and perform well for the team," Harmanpreet said on the eve of their series-opener against Australia.

Young Uma Chetri has been included in Bhatia's place while the three-match series marks the return of Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Titas Sadhu and Minnu Mani.

"Every time we play, our goal is to win, and this series is no exception. It's good to see that our team has been doing well in the ODI format, and we want to maintain the same momentum," said Harmanpreet.

"All games are important, and we will try different combinations to identify players who are performing well. We aim to give opportunities to the upcoming players and see whoever is best keeping the World Cup in mind. We will focus on selecting players who can excel in home conditions when we play the World Cup."

Fresh off a 2-1 ODI series win at home against New Zealand, the Harmanpreet-led side faces a tough challenge in the three-match series with a poor record of just four wins in 16 ODIs Down Under and a 1-2 loss in their last rubber in 2021.

"We performed really well against New Zealand in home conditions. Here, the conditions are different, and we are working hard to adapt quickly.

"We all enjoy playing ODIs more than any other format. It's a format we always look forward to. With the World Cup in India coming up, playing against Australia, who always play excellent cricket wherever they go, is a great platform for us to showcase our skills."

"We had two days of training and tried to settle in as soon as possible. Everyone is feeling good and looking in great shape."