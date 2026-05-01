Harmanpreet's India drops to third in ODI Rankings

England has widened its lead over India in the latest Women's ODI rankings, while Australia remains the top-ranked team.

IMAGE: India's women's cricket team now ranks third. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points England has increased its lead over India in the latest ICC Women's ODI rankings.

Australia continues to dominate the Women's ODI rankings, holding the top position.

Sri Lanka has significantly improved its ranking, closing the gap with New Zealand.

Bangladesh has surpassed Pakistan to secure the seventh position in the Women's ODI rankings.

England have widened their lead over reigning world champions India in the latest women's ODI rankings, sitting on a clear four-point lead at No. 2, while Harmanpreet Kaur's team are third in the list. Australia remain on top of the table with 163 ranking points.

Key Changes In The ODI Rankings

India, who clinched their maiden ODI World Cup title with a win over South Africa last year, have since played three ODIs, suffering a 0-3 series sweep against Australia.

"England have increased their lead over India from one to four points and are on 128. India (124), South Africa (100), New Zealand (93) and Sri Lanka (89) are the other teams to retain their positions," said ICC in a release.

In the previous rankings, India had 125 points, just one behind England's 126.

Australia's Dominance And Sri Lanka's Progress

Meanwhile, Australia continue to top the rankings; despite a four-point drop.

Sri Lanka have gained six points after the update, reducing the gap with New Zealand from 13 to four while Bangladesh have overtaken Pakistan to reach seventh position.

Teams Outside The Rankings

"Thailand and the Netherlands drop out of the table for now as they haven't played the requisite eight ODIs in the past three years. Thailand need to play one more ODI and the Netherlands two more in order to regain their rankings," the release added.