ICC Women's ODI Rankings: India close in on England

May 14, 2025 17:27 IST

IMAGE: Team India celebrate with the trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Tri-Nation ODI series in Colombo on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Buoyed by their victory in the Tri-Nation Series, India gained eight rating points to narrow the gap with second-placed England in the latest ICC Women's ODI team rankings released on Wednesday.

India now stands at 121 rating points, just six behind England, who hold 127. Despite the shuffle below, seven-time world champions Australia remain firmly at the top with 167 points, though their lead has slightly reduced — from 44 to 40 points.

New Zealand (96), South Africa (90) and Sri Lanka (82) round out an unchanged top six, with the Proteas remaining in fifth placed despite dropping nine rating points in the update.

 

The update provides a 50 percent weightage for matches between May 2022 and April 2024 and 100 percent for matches thereafter, with South Africa's achievement in reaching the semifinals of the most recent 50-over World Cup in New Zealand at the start of 2022 no longer included.

This also effects fellow 2022 semifinalists West Indies (72), who drop 10 rating points and fall from seventh to ninth overall and behind Bangladesh (79) and Pakistan (78) as a result. 

