News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Harmanpreet to lead as BCCI announces squad for Women's Asia Cup

Harmanpreet to lead as BCCI announces squad for Women's Asia Cup

Source: PTI
September 21, 2022 12:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

No change in Indian Women T20 squad

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: India retained the same squad that played against England in the three-T20 series. Photograph: ICC Media

No major change was made as BCCI on Wednesday announced a 15-member Indian women's team for the ACC T20 Championship, scheduled to be held in Bangladesh from October 1 to 15.

India retained the same squad that played against England in the three-T20 series with Taniyaa Bhatia and Simran Bahadur being put in standby.

 

Six-time champions India, who will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will launch their campaign with a clash against Sri Lanka on the opening day, while they will square off against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 7.
The duo was part of the 17-member squad which competed in England but didn't get any game time.

"The All-India Women's Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 to be played at Sylhet, Bangladesh from 1st to 15th October," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a release.

A total of seven teams, including hosts Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand are Malaysia and UAE, will compete in a round robin format with the top-four making it to the semifinal stage.

The semifinals will be played on October 13 with the summit clash scheduled on October 15.

India had lost 1-2 to England in the three-T20 series.

India's squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire.

Standby players: Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Rohit Lost His Cool
When Rohit Lost His Cool
Where is the brilliance? Shastri blasts 'sloppy' India
Where is the brilliance? Shastri blasts 'sloppy' India
India pay heavily for three dropped catches
India pay heavily for three dropped catches
Recipe: Bareda Ireta Gatti
Recipe: Bareda Ireta Gatti
'In 18 deliveries, he has given away 49 runs...'
'In 18 deliveries, he has given away 49 runs...'
Why Are Iranians Protesting?
Why Are Iranians Protesting?
Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die?
Mr Putin, How Many More Have To Die?

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

'In 18 deliveries, he has given away 49 runs...'

'In 18 deliveries, he has given away 49 runs...'

SEE: What Yuvi Did Tell Kohli?

SEE: What Yuvi Did Tell Kohli?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances