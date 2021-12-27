Hardik, Rohit celebrate Christmas

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hardik Pandya/Twitter

As the world celebrated Christmas, several cricketers took to social media to wish fans and followers.

Hardik Pandya shared a series of pictures from his Christmas party. Hardik was seen with wife Natasa Stankovic, their son Agastya and his elder brother Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri Sharma.

HP captioned the photo: 'Merry Christmas to one and all from our little family.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram

Rohit Sharma celebrated with family and friends. Ro's wife Ritika Sajdeh shared a picture of them celebrating Xmas on her Instagram account.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suryakumar Yadav/Instagram

Surya Kumar Yadav also shared a pic wishing all of us a Happy Christmas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar shared throwback pictures of his Christmas celebrations from 2018 and 2019.

The Master Blaster is seen holding the cricket bat and trying to teach a little one how to shot, this picture pose comes in as a nostalgia from 2018.

The 2019 picture has him stand alongside Santa and a pretty Christmas tree. The post was captioned, 'Different years, same feeling! Merry Christmas everyone.'