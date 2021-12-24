News
Does Kohli drink 'black water?

Does Kohli drink 'black water?

By Rediff Cricket
December 24, 2021 19:56 IST
Virat Kohli

Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Virat Kohli/Instagram

Virat Kohli lays a lot of emphasis on his diet. In a fun question and answer session on social media, the Test skipper shared that he drinks alkaline water at home.

'I have tried black water a few times, but I don't drink it regularly. But we do drink alkaline water at home,' he said in the video.

Alkaline water contains natural-black alkaline water, which helps you stay hydrated. The 'Black Water' is high in pH. It improves immunity and helps one remain fit. It is believed that this water also improves the quality of the skin, keeps the weight under control and it also helps in reducing depression.

In a fun interaction, the 33 year old answered some of the most searched questions about him, like if he inhaled helium.

Helium, when inhaled, causes a person's voice to become very high pitched and squeaky.

 

Take a look at the video:

 

Rediff Cricket
India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

