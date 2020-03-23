Stay indoors or go to jail, Gambhir warns quarantine offenders

Source:

'Don't be a threat to society. We are fighting for our existence, not for our livelihood. Follow the government's lockdown guidelines'

IMAGE: Gautam Gambhir. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo

Cricketer-turned politician Gautam Gambhir on Monday warned offenders of the government's quarantine guidelines set out to stop the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, saying they can choose to stay safe or go to jail.

The whole of India is heading towards a complete lockdown to tackle coronavirus, with a majority of the people having followed the 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday by staying at home. However, there were some who took to the streets in big groups during the curfew and after it ended at 9pm.

"Khud bhee jayenge aur parivaar ko bhee leke jayenge, quarantine or jail (either you go to quarantine with family or you go to jail," wrote Gambhir on Twitter.

"Don't be a threat to society. We are fighting for our existence, not for our livelihood. Follow the government's lockdown guidelines," he added.

With the global death toll surpassing 15,000, 19 Indian states have announced a lockdown.

The Indian cricket board also advised citizens to stay at home.

"If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance," the BCCI tweeted.