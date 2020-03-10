Pandya, Kohli, Tendulkar greet fans on Holi

Source:

'I wish this Holi brings color, peace and new joys in your life.'

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates Holi with his partner Natasa Stankovic. Photograph: Natasa Stankovic/Instagram

The cricket fraternity on Tuesday extended greetings to their fans and followers on the occasion of Holi -- the festival of colours.

India captain Virat Kohli wished everyone a 'safe holi'.



"Wishing everyone a joyful and a safe Holi. May the festivities bring a lot of colors to your life. #HappyHoli," Kohli tweeted.



"Happy Holi to all countrymen. I wish this Holi brings color, peace and new joys in your life," batting legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted in Hindi.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic with Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri. Photograph: Hardik Pandya/Instagram

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who recently announced his engagement with Serbian actor Natasa Stankovic, posted a picture with his partner and his brother Krunal and his wife. "Happy holidays from the Pandyas Holi hai."



"Heartiest wishes to you all on the auspicious occasion of Holi. May this festival of colours bring unending cheer and joy to you and your families," former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted.



People across the country are celebrating Holi, the festival of colour, with zeal and enthusiasm.