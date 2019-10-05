Harbhajan congratulates 'new daddy' Rahane

October 05, 2019 17:24 IST

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane married to Radhika Dhopavkar in 2014. Photograph: Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram

India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and wife Radhika Dhopavkar were blessed with a baby girl on Saturday.

The right-handed batsman wasn’t available for the birth of his daughter as he is busy in the ongoing first Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam.

Chennai Super Kings veteran Harbhajan Singh wished Rahane for the new life as a father.

“Congratulations new daddy in town @ajinkyarahane88 hope Mum and lil princess are doing well.. fun part of life starts now ajju. #fatherhood,” he tweeted.

Harbhajan Singh who was married to his long-time girlfriend actress Geeta Basra has a baby girl Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Rahane’s IPL team Rajasthan Royals also poured in their wishes. “Our #RoyalsFamily just got a little younger! ?? Congratulations on the birth of your daughter, @ajinkyarahane88 & Radhika!”

Ajinkya Rahane married to Radhika Dhopavkar in Mumbai on 26th November 2014.