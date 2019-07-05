Handscomb to replace Shaun Marsh at World Cup

Last updated on: July 05, 2019 18:02 IST

IMAGE: Peter Handscomb, already in the United Kingdom as part of an Australia A tour, joined the squad on Friday morning. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 has approved Peter Handscomb as a replacement player for Shaun Marsh in the Australia squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Marsh has suffered a fracture to his forearm which will require surgery after being struck while practicing in the nets today.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

Handscomb, who was already in the United Kingdom as part of an Australia A tour, was set to join the Australian squad on Friday morning, local time, and will be available for selection for the Proteas clash on Saturday as well as next week's finals, according to cricket.co.au.

"This is obviously shattering news for Shaun and the squad," said coach Justin Langer. "Throughout this tournament, his spirit, professionalism and the way he has competed has been typically outstanding." "We are right behind Shaun in his recovery and rehabilitation.

"Glenn Maxwell also underwent scans after he was struck on his right forearm in the nets. "The scans have cleared Glenn of any serious damage and we'll continue to monitor him over the coming days. We are hopeful he will be fit to perform for us on Saturday against South Africa."