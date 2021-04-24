Handling Rashid will be the key for Delhi Capitals: Kaif

April 24, 2021 19:24 IST

'With Axar Patel returning to the squad, the balance of the Delhi Capitals squad is now perfect.'

Delhi Capitals, who outclassed Mumbai Indians by six wickets in their last match of IPL 2021, will be looking to build on their momentum when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

Delhi Capitals assistant coach Mohammad Kaif believes the key factor in this match will be how his batsmen handle SRH's spin ace Rashid Khan.

"The way we play Rashid Khan is going to be the key for us on this pitch," said Kaif.

Kaif added that batting on the pitch in Chennai has been difficult, but the experienced Delhi Capitals batting line-up is certainly up for the challenge.

"Batting has been tough on this pitch (in Chennai), but we have got an experienced batting line-up. Shikhar (Dhawan) has been batting really well and (Steve) Smith batted well in the last game. Amit Mishra bowled beautifully in the last game, and we have Ravichandran Ashwin as well. Marcus Stoinis bowled well with the new ball in the last match and the way Rishabh has been leading the side, especially on a turning track, has been a great sign," said the right-hander.

When asked about all-rounder Axar Patel's return to the Delhi Capitals squad, Kaif said, "With Axar Patel returning to the squad, the balance of the Delhi Capitals squad is now perfect. He has been a key member of this franchise. He played a major role in the team finishing as runner-up last season and it will be no different this year. Axar, Mishra and Ashwin playing together will be a dream spin bowling attack for us."