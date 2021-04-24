News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stokes slams slow Chennai pitch, calls it 'trash'

Stokes slams slow Chennai pitch, calls it 'trash'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 24, 2021 12:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ben Stokes

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes feels that for an enjoyable T20 contest, a score in the range of 160 to 170 is paramount. Photograph: BCCI

England all-rounder Ben Stokes criticised the slow track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and hopes that teams competing in the IPL do not end up regularly scraping to low scores because of wickets that are "trash".

 

Stokes, whose IPL stint with Rajasthan Royals was cut short by a fractured finger, feels that for an enjoyable T20 contest, a score in the range of 160 to 170 is paramount.

"Hope the wickets don't get worse as the IPL gets deeper into the tournament..160/170 minimum not scraping to 130/140 cause the wickets are trash," Stokes tweeted after Mumbai Indians painstakingly reached 131/6 which was easily chased down by Punjab Kings.

Till Friday, Chennai has hosted nine IPL games and only twice has the team batting first scored in excess of 170.

Once, it was Royal Challengers Bangalore which posted a commanding 204 against Kolkata Knight Riders and the other time was KKR scoring 187 against SunRisers Hyderabad.

Otherwise, any score in the range of 145 to 150 has been good enough to win for teams batting first.

Chennai will host its last IPL game of the season on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on SunRisers Hyderabad before the caravan shifts to Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
COVID: Ashwin vows to help anyone 'within my capacity'
COVID: Ashwin vows to help anyone 'within my capacity'
Something is missing in our batting line-up: Rohit
Something is missing in our batting line-up: Rohit
PICS: Rahul, Gayle steer Punjab to big win over Mumbai
PICS: Rahul, Gayle steer Punjab to big win over Mumbai
Oxygen scarcity: 20 patients die at Delhi hospital
Oxygen scarcity: 20 patients die at Delhi hospital
PVC Abdul Hamid's son dead, family cries negligence
PVC Abdul Hamid's son dead, family cries negligence
India sees record 346,786 Covid cases, 2624 deaths
India sees record 346,786 Covid cases, 2624 deaths
CBI books ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh for graft
CBI books ex-Maha minister Anil Deshmukh for graft

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Turning Point: MI falter after SKY's dismissal

Turning Point: MI falter after SKY's dismissal

Top Performers: Openers set up Punjab victory

Top Performers: Openers set up Punjab victory

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use