HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Jayasuriya to step down as Sri Lanka coach after T20 World Cup debacle

Jayasuriya to step down as Sri Lanka coach after T20 World Cup debacle

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 01, 2026 11:18 IST

x

Following Sri Lanka's disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, Sanath Jayasuriya has announced his decision to step down as the team's head coach.

Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, consultant bowling coach Lasith Malinga and former cricketer Kumar Sangakkara before the T20 World Cup match against England, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka, February 22, 2026.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka head coach Sanath Jayasuriya, consultant bowling coach Lasith Malinga and former captain Kumar Sangakkara before the T20 World Cup match against England, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka, February 22, 2026. Photograph: Lahiru Harshana/Reuters

Key Points

  • Sanath Jayasuriya will resign as Sri Lanka's head coach after their disappointing T20 World Cup performance.
  • Sri Lanka's performance was hampered by injuries to key players like Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana, and Kusal Mendis.
  • Jayasuriya apologizes to fans for Sri Lanka's poor showing in the T20 World Cup.
  • Jayasuriya highlights improvements in Sri Lanka's rankings across formats during his tenure.

Sanath Jayasuriya has decided to step down as Sri Lanka's head coach in the wake of his team's abysmal performance in the T20 World Cup.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka lost all their games in the Super 8s stage. In the preliminary stage they were beaten by Zimbabwe and recorded wins against Australia, lowly Oman and Ireland.

 

"My contract ends in June but I will go before that. I will be talking to Sri Lanka Cricket to decide my stepping down," Jayasuriya told reporters after Sri Lanka lost to Pakistan on Saturday.

"We should have done better. I am sorry and I apologize to fans," Jayasuriya, the player-of-the-tournament when Sri Lanka won the 1996 ODI World Cup, said.

Reasons for Resignation

He said Sri Lanka was badly hampered by the injuries to Wanindu Hasaranga, Matheesha Pathirana and Kusal Mendis.

"Their replacements could not perform to the levels required. Hasaranga was my best player; you can't easily find a replacement for him," Jayasuriya said, blaming both bowler and batter inconsistency for the poor show.

Over the one-and-a-half years of his services Sri Lanka improved their rankings across formats, Jayasuriya said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

More News Coverage

cricketReports

RELATED STORIES

'Constant criticism has affected Sri Lanka players' mental health'
'Constant criticism has affected Sri Lanka players' mental health'
T20 WC: 'It's hurtful, it's painful, it's shameful'
T20 WC: 'It's hurtful, it's painful, it's shameful'
'We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament': Pak capt
'We couldn't bat well throughout the tournament': Pak capt
T20 World Cup: Pak crash out despite win, NZ advances
T20 World Cup: Pak crash out despite win, NZ advances
How Net Run Rate sent New Zealand through, Pakistan out
How Net Run Rate sent New Zealand through, Pakistan out

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital1:13

Australian Tourists Play Holi With Locals in Nainital

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid US-Israel and Iran conflict0:43

Air India Express flight to Dubai returns to Trichy amid...

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Attack on Iran2:52

Caught in the Chaos: Chicago Traveler Stranded in Abu...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO