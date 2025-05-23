GT in trouble? Buttler out before IPL playoffs

IMAGE: Jos Buttler has been instrumental in GT’s success this season, anchoring the middle order with 533 runs in 13 matches at an average of 66.63. Photograph: BCCI

As Gujarat Titans gear up for the IPL 2025 playoffs, the team faces a major setback with the departure of their in-form batter Jos Buttler.

The England star is set to return to join the national squad for their home ODI series against the West Indies, which begins on May 29—the same day the IPL playoffs commence.

Gujarat Titans batter Sherfane Rutherford has acknowledged that the absence of star wicketkeeper-batter will be a “big loss” for the team but believes it’s time for others to rise to the challenge.

"To be honest, Jos is going to be a big loss for us," Rutherford said.

"But it’s also an opportunity for us as players to step up and fill that gap. Of course, we’d love to have him around, but it’s important that we take responsibility and not look to anyone else. It’s about performing to the best of our abilities."

Buttler has been instrumental in GT’s success this season, anchoring the middle order with 533 runs in 13 matches at an average of 66.63 and an explosive strike rate of over 165. His consistency and match-winning ability have made him a vital cog in the Titans' lineup.

In his absence, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis has been named as his replacement in the GT squad. Mendis, known for his aggressive stroke play, is expected to bring both stability and flair to the top order.

Rutherford himself has been in fine form this season, scoring 267 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate exceeding 160.

As GT prepares for the playoffs, the team will be hoping that players like Rutherford can continue their form and help fill the void left by Buttler’s departure.