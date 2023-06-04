News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Green's Plan: Emulating Rohit's calm in WTC Final

Green's Plan: Emulating Rohit's calm in WTC Final

Source: PTI
June 04, 2023 12:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cameron Green

IMAGE: Cameron Green played a key role in MI's campaign this season under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green hopes to bring the calmness of Rohit Sharma into his game, having spent a quality time with the India captain in the Mumbai Indians dug out in IPL this year.

Green, with 452 runs and six wickets, played a key role in MI's campaign this season under Rohit's captaincy, even though the five-time champions were eventually knocked out in Qualifier 2.

"The calmness he (Rohit) has out in the middle is so evident," Green told ICC ahead of the World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval, starting June 7.

"He's obviously been there and done that for 10 years. To be out there with him and just talk through a situation was awesome."

 

"My role was trying to be aggressive and then he obviously showed ways to go about it, whether it was attacking spin, attacking pace, kind of picking your bowler in a way," the 24-year-old added.

Green joined the Australia side late and made his first appearance at training session on Thursday.

While the Mumbai teammates will now be WTC Final foes, Green can turn to what he learnt from the India skipper throughout the IPL and during their crucial century partnership against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final IPL league game when they meet in the red-ball showdown.

Gearing up for the marquee clash, Green believes in-form Virat Kohli is definitely going to a big threat.

"Virat Kohli. I think he always tries to be the man to stand up in big moments," he said.

"A World Test Championship is obviously a massive moment, so I look forward to that."

Green feels there won't be any problem for him to switch gears from T20 format to Test cricket.

"There is nothing like Test cricket when you're kind of out in the middle," he said.

"Obviously your nerves are running really high. I think the best players are the best ones that are able to handle that."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
WTC Final: India's fielding drills
WTC Final: India's fielding drills
Khawaja backs under fire Warner to score big
Khawaja backs under fire Warner to score big
'Hardik gave up too quickly'
'Hardik gave up too quickly'
Rahane's do-or-die showdown in WTC Final
Rahane's do-or-die showdown in WTC Final
India's import of Russian oil scales new high in May
India's import of Russian oil scales new high in May
Zverev's inspiring journey: From injury to triumph
Zverev's inspiring journey: From injury to triumph
Felt massive jolt: NDRF jawan onboard Coromandel Exp
Felt massive jolt: NDRF jawan onboard Coromandel Exp

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

WTC final: Rahane wants to keep momentum rolling

WTC final: Rahane wants to keep momentum rolling

Don't compare Gill to Sachin, Kohli: Kirsten

Don't compare Gill to Sachin, Kohli: Kirsten

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances