Khawaja backs under fire Warner to score big in WTC final, Ashes

Australian batting stalwart Usman Khawaja believes fellow opener David Warner is probably at his best as he prepares for the tough English summer, which includes the World Test Championship final against India and the Ashes.

Warner, 36, had endured a difficult tour of India earlier this year, and even though the Delhi Capitals skipper showed attacking intent while amassing 516 runs from 14 matches in the IPL, he will have his task cut out in the seaming English conditions.

However, Warner, likely on his final tour of England, received a big endorsement from Khawaja.

"I have seen him (Warner) bat in the last couple of days and, I don't want to jinx him, but he is looking good," Khawaja was quoted as saying by ICC.

While Warner was included in Australia's squad for the WTC final and the first two Ashes Tests, the selectors have also picked Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw as options, but Khawaja believes if the veteran cricketer is in the playing XI, he will give it his best shot.

"This is probably the best I have seen him look in the nets for a while. That doesn't always correlate to runs, but if we are any chance of Davey Warner scoring runs this could be it. He always plays his best when his back is against the wall too," added Khawaja.

Warner, apart from a magnificent double hundred against South Africa last December, has struggled for runs in recent assignments, managing a mere 26 runs in three Test innings in the recent tour of India before returning home injured.

He had also endured a forgettable campaign during the last Ashes, returning with an average of 9.50, the worst ever by an opener playing in 10 innings with England quick Broad dominating the 36-year-old.

"We saw when he scored a double century in his 100th game when everyone was writing him off and telling him he was done and it was his last game and he went out and gets 200. You never write off a great player, so I am expecting runs," said Khawaja.

Warner indicated he would likely stick to his task during the Tests than get involved in any pre-Ashes banter with England cricketers, especially Broad who restricted the Australian to just 95 runs at an average less than 10 during the last Ashes in England.

"It (banter) just sells papers and clickbait, so I won't be getting involved in any of that stuff. I will leave it to themselves," said Warner of the Ashes series which will commence in Edgbaston on June 16.

"Today, there is no real banter in the field. It is just about playing quality cricket and trying to get the upper edge on each other. It is a lot more connected these days than before which I think is great for the game," he added.

Warner has also taken aim at his Ashes nemesis England veteran pacer Stuart Broad, implying that he will not be the force that derailed the opening batter's 2019 trip this time.

Australia won 4-0 at home, but Broad recently fanned the flames ahead of the forthcoming Ashes series in England by declaring that series was not a true Ashes series and should be nullified. Warner will also be a vital part of the Australian squad that will be facing England in the Ashes series commencing on June 16.

"He's got to get selected first," Warner was quoted as saying by Sydney Morning Herald.

England veteran pacer Stuart Broad said that the most recent Ashes series Down Under was a void series due to COVID restrictions.

Broad will spearhead a decimated England attack in a Test against Ireland at Lord's starting on Thursday, while Anderson (groyne) and Ollie Robinson (ankle) are hoping to be fit for the first Ashes Test.

Warner, 36, freely credits Broad for his ability to move the ball off the seam at full length on a regular basis but admits he was too protective against the astute England seamer in 2019. Despite Broad's dominance, Warner is adopting a laid-back approach to their upcoming meeting.

"I don't really have any plans, to be honest, so if he gets selected, then I'll adjust when I'm out there. Hopefully, this time around I can come out and look to score and play in a positive way," Warner said.

The 36-year-old scored just 95 runs in five Tests at 9.5 during the 2019 Ashes tour and has struggled at times over the previous two years, recording just one century - his epic 200 on Boxing Day last summer - and 18 scores of 15 or less in 32 innings.

Despite his inconsistencies, Warner claims he has received no ultimatums or demands from team officials, including captain Pat Cummins and coach Andrew McDonald.

"I'm picked here for a series to play cricket. No one has spoken to me about any situation. I'm just here as an opening batter to continue my decade-long career," Warner said.