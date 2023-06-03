Don't compare Gill to Sachin, Kohli: Kirsten

Shubman Gill shouldn’t be compared with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, former India coach Gary Kirsten has said.

“He is a young player who has incredible skill and determination to be one of the best players in the world. It would be unfair to compare him to Sachin and Virat so early in his journey,” Kirsten told Cricbuzz.

“I believe he has the game to successfully play across all three formats for India. You don’t often see that, these days, particularly as T20 cricket is developing and progressing so fast,” said Kirsten.

Gill had a brilliant IPL 2023 season finishing with record second highest runs in a season (890 runs) for any batter in IPL history, just behind Virat Kohli’s 973 runs scored in 2016.