HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Green warns Australia against complacency despite Ashes lead

Green warns Australia against complacency despite Ashes lead

3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 14, 2025 09:28 IST

x

Cameron Green

IMAGE: Australia's Cameron Green bats during the second Ashes Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, on December 5, 2025. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

England's fightback to draw the last Ashes series 2-2 is a useful reminder to Australia that they cannot afford to take their foot off the gas with a 2-0 lead this time around, Cameron Green said on Sunday.

Australia go into the third Test, which starts in Adelaide on Wednesday, looking firmly in control of the five-match series after victories by eight wickets in Perth and the day-nighter in Brisbane.

The memories of 2023 in England, when the hosts came back from a similar deficit to level the series, were a cautionary tale for Green, however, as Australia look to lock up series honours with two matches to spare.

"That's a really good reminder for our team," the all-rounder told reporters at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

"It's a good reminder for us to stay really level. I think you can at times look a bit far ahead, but that's a great reminder for us to stay as good as we can be and finish it off."

 

Former Australia paceman Mitchell Johnson wrote this weekend that England could avoid a 5-0 series sweep but they would need to change their mindset to do so.

Green, though, does not expect England to change their aggressive approach to batting even with the series on the line, regardless of what kind of wicket or weather Adelaide serves up.

"I think they've been really consistent the last three years with how they want to go about it, so I don't think conditions or heat really changed that," he said.

"I always think that the heat probably plays into our hands a little bit better. I think it's the same for when we go over to England, it's really cold."

Local TV, always eager to spot any signs of disgruntlement in the England camp, has been broadcasting footage this weekend of a cameraman being ushered away from England players by security as they headed to their flight to Adelaide on Saturday.

Media have been repeatedly told that neither team will be available for interviews while in transit between matches during the series, and that any video should be "captured from a respectful distance".

Green said he had some sympathy for the England players.

"You never like getting filmed, especially when you want to get away from it all," he said. "So there's always sympathy for anyone in life that's getting filmed in public or in a private space. It's never a nice feeling."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Tilak explains why India are backing a flexible order
Tilak explains why India are backing a flexible order
Do Or Die! Gill Under Fire In Chilly Dharamsala
Do Or Die! Gill Under Fire In Chilly Dharamsala
'England must change mindset to salvage Ashes'
'England must change mindset to salvage Ashes'
Khawaja fit for Adelaide, brushes aside Retirement talk
Khawaja fit for Adelaide, brushes aside Retirement talk
'Lack of role clarity hurting India in run chases'
'Lack of role clarity hurting India in run chases'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Veg Kebab Recipes

webstory image 2

Recipe: Chicken Kabssa

webstory image 3

10 Fascinating Forts Of India

VIDEOS

Messi Event: Stadium vandalised, Police launch Lathi Charge, High Voltage drama at Salt Lake Stadium5:10

Messi Event: Stadium vandalised, Police launch Lathi...

SRK leaves the Hyatt Regency hotel after meeting Lionel Messi1:46

SRK leaves the Hyatt Regency hotel after meeting Lionel...

Pakistanis on 'Dhurandhar'11:15

Pakistanis on 'Dhurandhar'

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO