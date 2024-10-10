Kishan, Iyer eye redemption as Ranji Trophy kicks off

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer will be hoping for a 1,321-run reason like he had in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy edition which brought him into national reckoning. Photograph: BCCI

Shreyas Iyer would be aiming to revive his start-stop international career, while Ishan Kishan would aim to clear the popular perception about his allegedly 'misplaced priorities', when the 90th edition of Ranji Trophy kicks-off on Friday.



BCCI's powerful rap on the knuckles to the duo after missing the Ranji Trophy games last season was a message loud and clear to all the players that domestic cricket cannot be ignored.



Iyer wouldn't mind having a 1,321-run reason like he had in the 2015-16 Ranji edition which brought him into national reckoning. He is at the cross-roads where it may not take long to slip off the selector's radar as his favourite ODI format is slowly losing relevance.



Similarly, Kishan, who has fallen off the pecking order among wicketkeepers, has accepted the responsibility to captain Jharkhand which would also be a signal of his intent for Ajit Agarkar and his colleagues.



Like every edition, Ranji Trophy will be devoid of star power with none of India's top 17-18 players likely to be available throughout the season due to eight Test matches scheduled between October to January.



Another 18 players will only be available for a single round of matches before they embark on India 'A' tour to Australia while another 15 among the younger crop of top T20 stars also unavailable for a couple of weeks owing to a four-match T20 International series in South Africa.



If that is not enough, another 15 will be in Muscat for the Emerging Asia Cup tournament, where BCCI wouldn't send its U-23 team like previous years as other Asian nations don't have robust age-group programme.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan has accepted the responsibility to captain Jharkhand which would also be a signal of his intent to the selectors. Photograph: BCCI

Like every year, the national selectors would be out there to unearth hidden diamonds and give them wings to fly in coming years.



The Indian Test team's philosophy has undergone sea-change over the years and it will no longer just be about volume of runs scored and quantum of wickets.



"If runs and wickets alone would have been a marker then Milind Kumar or Jalaj Saxena would have played for India," a former national selector, who has a deep understanding of the process said.



"If a batter has scored only 500 runs in a season but there is hundred on a green-top against good domestic attack and 60-odd on a proverbial akhaada (rank turner), his name would find a place in selector's notebook for India A and pathways programme.



"Similarly, if a fast bowler is running in and making things happen on a batting belter with sun beating down, he will automatically grab eyeballs. It is all about adaptability and challenging yourself to get out of your comfort zone. If its a flat deck, then show your stamina and score a triple even when you are suffering from cramps."



"To play for India, show that you are different. All selectors have specific names in mind when they go for an assignment. Yes, they look at all players but focus would be on what national team requirements are," the selector, a former India Test player said.



Among the teams, Mumbai once again would be a team to beat with Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer in its ranks although the Khan brothers -- Sarfaraz and Musheer -- will be missing; elder one due to national duty and younger one because of a recent road accident.

IMAGE: Can Cheteshwar Pujara get himself back in the reckoning for the Test team if he has a successful season with the bat for Saurashtra? Photograph: Cheteshwar Pujara/Instagram

Rajat Patidar, who blew away his chances later grabbed by Sarfaraz, would like to show that he is still around even as Madhya Pradesh are likely to miss their star off-spinner all-rounder Saransh Jain after first round, since he might make it to India A for Australia tour.



For Karnataka, Vidwath Kaverappa and Vyshak Vijaykumar would like to put their best foot forward to remain among the fringe pacers.

Mukesh Kumar might get to play a match for Bengal before he also leaves for India A tour while Yash Dhull, who has been panned by one and all for technique and temperament, would like to redeem himself.



But in another corner of the country, one would like to see Cheteshwar Pujara quietly go about his day job of scoring runs, frustrating bowlers with dead defence while his one-time colleagues in the deepest core of their hearts knowing that they will miss him Down Under.