Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Going 1-0 is golden opportunity to win series'

Source: PTI
December 31, 2021 11:37 IST
'We ended up getting a result in four days is a testimony to the fact that we have become the side we have become today and strength of the squad was on full display.'

IMAGE: India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates after with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, to win the 1st Test match at Centurion. Photograph: PTI

India skipper Virat Kohli says his team will pounce at any opportunity to win a Test match and the win at the SuperSport Park against South Africa is a testimony to the "all-round side" it has become in the longest format.

India wrapped up a memorable 2021 in style by bringing down South Africa's citadel, the Supersport Park, as they handed the Proteas a 113-run loss in the opening Test.

“Test series in South Africa in any place is not easy and Centurion is obviously the most difficult of them all,” Kohli told bcci.tv.

 

While India's batters did well to have substantial leads in both innings, the pace unit ran through the South African batting line up, picking 18 wickets.

“We ended up getting a result in four days is a testimony to the fact that we have become the side we have become today and strength of the squad was on full display,” Kohli said.

“We were just looking for opportunities to win the game and that's how we play cricket now and given an opportunity, at any stage, we will pounce on it,” he added.

Having never won a series in South Africa, Kohli feels the win is a “golden opportunity” for the Indian team to put pressure on the home side in the second Test and eke out a favourable result.

“It's a beautiful position to be in, to be 1-0 up away from home, put the opposition under pressure again in the second Test is a golden opportunity for us and something that every player is looking forward to.

“This sets us up beautifully for Wanderers, we can go out there and be more positive and optimistic."

Reflecting on the year gone by where India achieved historic success in Australia and came close to winning a Test series in England, Kohli said the side is getting confident with each passing game.

“The new year is a very good marker to analyse how you played your cricket and I think we've played some outstanding cricket over the last 2-3 years, specially overseas.

“We are a side which is getting better and more confident with how much cricket we play.”

Newly-appointed vice captain KL Rahul, who was also adjudged the player of the match for his fabulous 123-run knock in the first innings, was also delighted by the win.

“Coming to a country like South Africa and beating them in their own fortress feels very special.

“This is the second such victory for us, one was in Gabba and now one in Centurion. Hopefully we can build on this and win the series,” Rahul said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
