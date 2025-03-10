Jadeja reacts to retirement rumours

IMAGE: A jubilant Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs in the Champions Trophy final against New Zealand on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shut down the rumours over his potential retirement with a simple message on Instagram.

The retirement rumours sparked off when Virat Kohli hugged Jadeja after the end of his 10-over spell in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

After that moment, social media was abuuz with speculation of Jadeja's future

IMAGE: Jadeja's Instagram story. Photograph: BCCI/X

However, Jadeja put all the rumours to bed with a four-word message and wrote on Instagram, "No unnecessary rumours, thanks."

That said, Jadeja had a memorable outing with the ball in the ICC Champions Trophy final, recording the third-most economical spell by a spinner in an ICC event final and second-most economical spell by a spinner in CT final.

Jadeja had a fine spell of 1/30 in 10 overs, with an economy of 3.00, taking a crucial wicket of Tom Latham.

Above Jadeja's spell are: Pat Symcox's 2.90 (10-0-29-0) against West Indies during the 1998 Wills International Cup (ICC Knockout/Champions Trophy 1998) final and Harbhajan Singh's 2.70 (10-1-27-3) during the Champions Trophy 2002 final against Sri Lanka.

Though India's World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev tops the list with an economy rate of 1.90 per over against West Indies during the 1983 World Cup final, during his spell of 1/21, he had bowled just 11 overs during a time when ODIs were sixty-overs per side. Taking completed overs into account, West Indies' legend Joel Garner's spell of 1/24 in 12 overs during the same match is the most economical spell in an ICC ODI final.

India scripted a famous Champions Trophy victory by outwitting New Zealand with a four-wicket win in the final in Dubai.