Jadeja reacts to retirement rumours

Seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shut down the rumours over his potential retirement with a simple message on Instagram.
The retirement rumours sparked off when Virat Kohli hugged Jadeja after the end of his 10-over spell in the ICC Champions Trophy final on Sunday.
After that moment, social media was abuuz with speculation of Jadeja's future
However, Jadeja put all the rumours to bed with a four-word message and wrote on Instagram, "No unnecessary rumours, thanks."
That said, Jadeja had a memorable outing with the ball in the ICC Champions Trophy final, recording the third-most economical spell by a spinner in an ICC event final and second-most economical spell by a spinner in CT final.
Jadeja had a fine spell of 1/30 in 10 overs, with an economy of 3.00, taking a crucial wicket of Tom Latham.
Above Jadeja's spell are: Pat Symcox's 2.90 (10-0-29-0) against West Indies during the 1998 Wills International Cup (ICC Knockout/Champions Trophy 1998) final and Harbhajan Singh's 2.70 (10-1-27-3) during the Champions Trophy 2002 final against Sri Lanka.
Though India's World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev tops the list with an economy rate of 1.90 per over against West Indies during the 1983 World Cup final, during his spell of 1/21, he had bowled just 11 overs during a time when ODIs were sixty-overs per side. Taking completed overs into account, West Indies' legend Joel Garner's spell of 1/24 in 12 overs during the same match is the most economical spell in an ICC ODI final.
India scripted a famous Champions Trophy victory by outwitting New Zealand with a four-wicket win in the final in Dubai.