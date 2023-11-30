News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Glenn Phillips seen applying saliva on ball during 1st Test against Bangladesh

Glenn Phillips seen applying saliva on ball during 1st Test against Bangladesh

Source: ANI
November 30, 2023 20:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips was seen applying saliva on the ball. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips was purportedly seen applying saliva on the ball on Day 3 of the first Test between Bangladesh and the Kiwis on Thursday according to ESPNcricinfo.

The incident took place during the 34th over when Phillips applied saliva on the ball after bowling the first delivery of the over. On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Paul Reiffel didn't intervene or react when the incident took place.

Asked about the incident, an ICC spokesperson told ESPNcricinfo that it was up to match officials to "deal with on-field incidents, and we don't give statements".

 

Law 41.3 of the game, updated and put into effect on October 1, 2022, states, "When cricket resumed following the onset of Covid-19, playing conditions were written in most forms of the game stating that applying saliva to the ball was no longer permitted.

“MCC's research found that this had little or no impact on the amount of swing the bowlers were getting. Players were using sweat to polish the ball, and this was equally effective."

"The new Laws will not permit the use of saliva on the ball, which also removes any grey areas of fielders eating sugary sweets to alter their saliva to apply to the ball. Using saliva will be treated the same way as any other unfair methods of changing the condition of the ball," it adds.

In the post-match press conference, Bangladesh team manager Nafees Iqbal stated that they were aware of the "incident and had seen the footage."

He added that the team management even "informed the fourth umpire" of the incident.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
The Blue Revolution: Indian Cricket's Success Story
The Blue Revolution: Indian Cricket's Success Story
'If MI make Hardik skipper, Rohit will...'
'If MI make Hardik skipper, Rohit will...'
'Could see Maxwell getting back into the Test line-up'
'Could see Maxwell getting back into the Test line-up'
When Nature Snow Coated Kashmir
When Nature Snow Coated Kashmir
India's GDP grows 7.6% in September quarter
India's GDP grows 7.6% in September quarter
Exit polls: Cong in C'garh, T'gana; BJP in MP, Raj
Exit polls: Cong in C'garh, T'gana; BJP in MP, Raj
I haven't signed anything yet: Rahul Dravid
I haven't signed anything yet: Rahul Dravid

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Ponting backs Cameron Bancroft to succeed David Warner

Ponting backs Cameron Bancroft to succeed David Warner

'Rohit and Virat were crying'

'Rohit and Virat were crying'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances