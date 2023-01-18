News
Gill surpasses Kohli, Dhawan for ODI record

Gill surpasses Kohli, Dhawan for ODI record

Source: PTI
January 18, 2023 17:46 IST
Becomes fastest Indian to log 1000 runs in One-day Internationals

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubhman Gill celebrates on scoring his century against New Zealand on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill on Wednesday became the fastest Indian to complete 1000 runs in ODIs as he reached the mark in 19 innings, surpassing the likes of Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan.

 

Gill, who made his ODI debut in January 2019, also became the joint second-fastest to 1000 runs in terms of innings alongside Imam Ul Haq of Pakistan. Fakhar Zaman had crossed 1000 runs in 18 innings.

Gill's India teammates Kohli, and Dhawan, whom he has replaced in the team, had completed 1000 runs in 24 innings.

The 23-year-old Gill achieved the feat in the first ODI against New Zealand after getting to his second straight ODI century.

Source: PTI
New Zealand Tour Of India 2023

NEW ZEALAND'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

