Gill slams maiden county hundred for Glamorgan

Gill slams maiden county hundred for Glamorgan

Source: PTI
September 27, 2022 22:17 IST
Shubman Gill smashed 16 boundaries and two sixes in his knock of 119 off 139 balls before being dismissed by off-spinner Jack Carson when he holed out to Sean Hunt.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill smashed 16 boundaries and two sixes in his knock of 119 off 139 balls before being dismissed by off-spinner Jack Carson when he holed out to Sean Hunt. Photograph: Glamorgan Cricket/Twitter

Young Indian batter Shubman Gill slammed his maiden hundred for Glamorgan against Sussex in their County Championship Division 2 match in Hove on Tuesday.

 

Batting on 91 overnight, Gill notched his eighth first-class century in 123 balls, displaying his wide array of elegant shots all around the County Ground in Hove.

Gill batted for three hours and 23 minutes as he got out with Glamorgan's first innings score, reading 277/5 in the opening session of day two.

Gill first put on a 57-run stand with Glamorgan skipper David Lloyd (56). Under floodlights on day one, Gill and Billy Root had little trouble in adding 87 runs before the latter got out in the eighth over of the day.

The 23-year-old Indian top-order batter has been in the form of his life having scored a maiden International century -- 130 -- in an ODI against Zimbabwe last month.

Gill missed out on a century by eight runs against Worcestershire earlier this month.

Source: PTI
