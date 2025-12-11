8 Years On... Virushka's Lovely Love Story

IMAGE: 'Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Still going strong...' Photograph: RCB/X

Eight years ago today, on December 11, 2017, India watched in awe as Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli broke the Internet with their dreamy Italian wedding and Virushka still give their fans major couple goals every single day.

Coming from two of the most watched worlds in India -- cricket and cinema -- Anushka and Virat have remained each other's strongest pillars, Anushka summed up her feelings in a way that melted hearts across the country.

Less than a year after their wedding, she told the Film Companion web site, 'I am married to the greatest man in the world.'

For Kohli too, love changed everything. Though his career is filled with defining moments, he has often said that the true turning point in his life wasn't cricket-related at all -- it was meeting Anushka.

In the RCB podcast, he reflected on how his perspective evolved over the years. Speaking about his father's passing, Kohli said, 'When my father passed away, that was more like, my outlook towards things changed, but my life didn't change as such. Life around was same as before.

'The incident gave me a lot of resilience, a lot of focus on what I want to do in life, and a lot of motivation to realise my dream, but it wasn't life-changing. I was still playing cricket, I was still doing what I had to do, and the environment was quite similar.'

The true shift, he said, came later when Anushka entered his life.

'I would say a life-changing moment would be when I met Anushka, because I saw a different side of life. It wasn't similar to my environment; it was a different perspective, a different point of view, so that's what is life-changing.

'Because when you fall in love, you start processing those changes within you as well, because you have to move together. So, to do that, you have to open yourself up; you need to accept a lot of things, and that for me was life-changing,' Kohli explained.

Today, the couple shares a beautiful and closely guarded family life. Their daughter Vamika was born on January 11, 2021, followed by their son Akaay on February 15, 2024.

Despite immense public attention, Anushka and Virat have maintained a protective bubble around their children while continuing to remain one of India's most admired, respected and beloved couples.