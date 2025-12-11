PIX: De Kock powers South Africa to commanding total

Images from the second T20 International between India and South Africa, at the PCA's New Chandigarh Stadium, Mullanpur.

IMAGE: South Africa opener Quinton de Kock hit 5 fours and 7 sixes while scoring 90 off 46 balls during the second T20I against India, at New PCA Stadium, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Quinton de Kock scored a brisk 90 of 46 balls as South Africa put up a challenging 213 for 4r in the second T20 International against India, in Mullanpur, on Thursday.

When in full flow, De Kock is among the most attractive batters in the game. He flaunted his special skills on a true pitch, mainly dealing in sixes in the middle. A majority of his seven maximums came in the deep square leg region.

Having recently reversed his ODI retirement and unsure about his T20 future post the World Cup last year, De Kock was back with a renewed purpose and on top of his game.

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy is congratulated by his India teammates after dismissing Aiden Markram. Photograph: BCCI

An innings like this just, less than a week before the mini IPL auction, will also create the buzz among franchises, who might indulge in a bidding war for the multi-skilled cricketer.

It was a no brainer that India decided to put South Africa in to bat after winning a rare toss.

Arshdeep Singh, who had De Kock caught behind in the series opener, was at the receiving end.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

The South Africa opener began the assault with a pick up shot for six off Arshdeep before pulling the left-arm pacer for a maximum over deep mid-wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah too conceded 16 runs in his second over after being disdainfully pulled for six by Reeza Hendricks. The right-hander missed a skidder from Varun Chakravarthy in the following over to give India a welcome breakthrough, but De Kock maintained the pressure on the opposition, taking his team to 53 for 1 in the powerplay.

IMAGE: Jitesh Sharma runs out Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Brought back into the attack in 11th over, Arshdeep lost his usual calm under pressure after being smashed for a six down the ground by De Kock. The Indian pacer tried to bowl wide yorkers from thereon but failed miserably and ended up bowling as many as seven wides in an 18-run over.

De Kock looked certain to cross the 100-run mark for the second time in his T20 career but was run out in a bizarre fashion by wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma after attempting a nonexistent single.

IMAGE: David Miller sends the ball to the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

The big hits kept coming even after De Kock's fall, with Donavan Ferreria (30 not off 16) and David Miller (20 not out off 12) doing the damage in the death overs.

Arshdeep's new ball partner Bumrah too had an off day and conceded 18 runs in the 20th over after being hammered for two towering sixes by Ferreira.

India leaked 123 runs in the last 10 overs.