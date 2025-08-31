HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gill, Rohit, Bumrah ace pre-season fitness test

Gill, Rohit, Bumrah ace pre-season fitness test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
August 31, 2025 22:39 IST

IMAGE: Apart from the now standard Yo-Yo test, a DXA Scan, which is a simplified method to test bone density, was also done during the fitness test. Photograph: BCCI

Indian cricketers, including Test skipper Shubman Gill and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, have cleared the pre-season fitness test which was conducted at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Gill will travel to Dubai soon for the Asia Cup, starting on September 9, and his teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Jitesh Sharma too have passed the fitness parameters. The 25-year-old Punjab batter was named India's vice-captain for the T20 tournament.

A fitness test became mandatory for Gill as he had to pull out of the Duleep Trophy, where he was named the North Zone captain, because of a fever, and was resting at his home town for the last few days.

It is learnt that other players who went through the test at the CoE without any alarm were Mohammed Siraj, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur.

Apart from the now standard Yo-Yo test, a DXA Scan, which is a simplified method to test bone density, was also done during the fitness test.

Both Jaiswal and Washington are in the standby list for the continental showpiece, while Thakur will remain in the city to lead the West Zone in the Duleep Trophy semifinal against Central Zone from September 4.

 

While Rohit does not have any immediate assignments after his retirement from Test and T20 formats, the senior batter could travel to Australia for an ODI series in November, and prior to that he may also appear for India A against Australia A in three one-day matches at Kanpur on September 30, October 3 and 5.

The confirmation for that is yet to come but Rohit is likely to stay back in the city for a few more days to train at the CoE.

Other members of the Asia Cup squad such as Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, and Riyan Parag (standby) have played in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinals for their respective Zonal teams, and there could not be a separate fitness test for them now.

Wicketkeeper batter Dhruv Jurel, who is also among the standby players, had to skip the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal because of a groin niggle.

But the Central Zone skipper, who was replaced at the helm by Rajat Patidar against NorthEast Zone, is still under monitoring of the medical team.

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
