News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » 13 YO Scores Fastest Indian U-19 Century

13 YO Scores Fastest Indian U-19 Century

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 01, 2024 18:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

His blistering 58-ball century is now the second fastest in Under-19 Test history, behind only Moeen Ali's 56-ball hundred in 2005.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's attacking batting style has drawn comparisons to Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, with his unique bat swing and flair for playing shots. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X
 

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history on Monday by scoring the fastest century ever by an Indian in Under-19 Tests, taking just 58 balls to reach the milestone against Australia Under-19 at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Vaibhav announced himself in style during his debut red ball match for India Under-19, displaying exceptional power and flair.

His blistering 58-ball century is now the second fastest in Under-19 Test history, behind only Moeen Ali's 56-ball hundred in 2005. Yes, that Moeen Ali.

He eventually fell for 104 runs off 62 deliveries, run out while continuing his aggressive assault, as India mounted an impressive reply to Australia's first-innings total of 293.

Vaibhav's attacking batting style has drawn comparisons to Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, with his unique bat swing and flair for playing shots.

When he was just 12 years old, Vaibhav made headlines by debuting for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy, becoming one of the youngest players to do so, surpassing the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.

Across two first-class matches against Mumbai and Chhattisgarh in 2024, he scored 31 runs, signaling early promise.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav had made a name for himself in age-group cricket before his Ranji Trophy debut. He represented India B Under-19 in the Quadrangular Under-19 series, accumulating 177 runs across six innings, including two half-centuries.

In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he impressed further, finishing as the eighth-highest run-scorer with 393 runs in five matches at an average of 78.60.

Vaibhav's journey began at the age of nine, under the guidance of his father Sanjeev Suryavanshi whose passion for the game was a major driving force.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
DC-Hampshire Deal: Meet The Midwife!
DC-Hampshire Deal: Meet The Midwife!
Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal released from Indian squad
Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal released from Indian squad
Sachin Tendulkar to make T20 comeback in new league!
Sachin Tendulkar to make T20 comeback in new league!
When Priyanka Was 'Not Yet A Woman'
When Priyanka Was 'Not Yet A Woman'
'Don't Be Disrespectful To Pak Captain'
'Don't Be Disrespectful To Pak Captain'
1L love jihad cases, vote jihad in 14 seats: Fadnavis
1L love jihad cases, vote jihad in 14 seats: Fadnavis
India Shining Under PM Internationally
India Shining Under PM Internationally

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

SRK Teases Dhoni About Retirement

SRK Teases Dhoni About Retirement

'Rohit's Only Goal Is To Win'

'Rohit's Only Goal Is To Win'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances