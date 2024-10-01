13 YO Scores Fastest Indian U-19 Century

His blistering 58-ball century is now the second fastest in Under-19 Test history, behind only Moeen Ali's 56-ball hundred in 2005.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's attacking batting style has drawn comparisons to Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, with his unique bat swing and flair for playing shots. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history on Monday by scoring the fastest century ever by an Indian in Under-19 Tests, taking just 58 balls to reach the milestone against Australia Under-19 at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

Vaibhav announced himself in style during his debut red ball match for India Under-19, displaying exceptional power and flair.

His blistering 58-ball century is now the second fastest in Under-19 Test history, behind only Moeen Ali's 56-ball hundred in 2005. Yes, that Moeen Ali.

He eventually fell for 104 runs off 62 deliveries, run out while continuing his aggressive assault, as India mounted an impressive reply to Australia's first-innings total of 293.

Vaibhav's attacking batting style has drawn comparisons to Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, with his unique bat swing and flair for playing shots.

When he was just 12 years old, Vaibhav made headlines by debuting for Bihar in the Ranji Trophy, becoming one of the youngest players to do so, surpassing the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.

Across two first-class matches against Mumbai and Chhattisgarh in 2024, he scored 31 runs, signaling early promise.

Vaibhav had made a name for himself in age-group cricket before his Ranji Trophy debut. He represented India B Under-19 in the Quadrangular Under-19 series, accumulating 177 runs across six innings, including two half-centuries.

In the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, he impressed further, finishing as the eighth-highest run-scorer with 393 runs in five matches at an average of 78.60.

Vaibhav's journey began at the age of nine, under the guidance of his father Sanjeev Suryavanshi whose passion for the game was a major driving force.