Gill-Abhishek smash Asia Cup's 1st century stand

September 22, 2025 11:16 IST

Abhishek Sharma

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during their 105-run opening partnership. Photograph: ANI Photo

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill rewrote the record books on Sunday, putting together a blistering 105-run stand—the best-ever opening partnership for India against Pakistan in T20Is.

 

Chasing 172 in Dubai, the pair blazed away to a 105-run partnership in under 10 overs, setting the perfect platform for India’s pursuit. In doing so, they surpassed the previous record opening stand of 77 runs between Gautam Gambhir and Ajinkya Rahane, set in Bengaluru back in 2012.

This was also a landmark moment for the ongoing Asia Cup, as Abhishek and Gill’s effort became the first century stand of the tournament across all teams and all wickets.

Asia Cup PIX: Abhishek Storm Blows Away Pakistan!
Haris Rauf's Controversial Gesture Goes Viral
'Rivalry?': SKY roasts Pakistan after Asia Cup rout
How Abhishek hit Pakistan where it hurts!
Gill, Abhishek Clash With Pakistan's Pacers

