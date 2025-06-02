HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gibbs tips Shubman Gill to shine under pressure

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 02, 2025 22:34 IST

There will be pressure but Gill has maturity to embrace the India captaincy challenge: Herschelle Gibbs

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill was entrusted with India's Test captaincy. Photograph: BCCI

Former South Africa batter Herschelle Gibbs feels that while leading India comes with immense pressure, young opener Shubman Gill has the maturity and composure to embrace the challenge and evolve into a long-term captain.

Gill, who guided Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2024 playoffs in only his second season as captain, was recently handed the Test captaincy after Rohit Sharma's retirement ahead of the England Tour.

"“He's young, he needs to learn. You need to become better and score runs all around the world…,” Gibbs told PTI Videos on the sidelines of the LEGEN-Z T10 League event in the national capital.

 

Gibbs said leadership develops with time, and Gill possesses the composure to grow into the role.

“He's got huge talent, since he's captaining India. There will be some pressure as well. He looks mature, he'll embrace the challenge and do really well,” said Gibbs.

The 51-year-old also lauded Shreyas Iyer's recent performances with the bat across formats and said he was unlucky to miss out on the England tour.

“Somebody has to miss out, that's the kind of depth Indian cricket has right now…he will find his way back into the Test format soon."

"He is a great guy and has all the qualities especially his ball striking is phenomenal."

On the IPL final, Gibbs revealed he was rooting for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Virat Kohli.

“I would like to see RCB win it — Kohli with the IPL trophy he deserves. But it won't be easy against Shreyas' Punjab. Iyer hasn't been dismissed every time he has played in Ahmedabad. I wish he continues that streak,” he said.

Looking ahead to the World Test Championship (WTC) final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's on June 11, Gibbs said the Proteas' chances will hinge heavily on their pace duo — Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen.

“The side will be depending heavily on Rabada and Jansen for this game”, Gibbs said.

“We'll have to see who the third seamer will be supporting these two, the rest will depend on the kind of surface we get to see. But South Africa heavily depend on these two for this big final”, he added.

Despite that, Gibbs rated Australia as favourites owing to their batting depth.

“Steve Smith has probably got more runs than our whole Test team together,” he quipped.

“Conditions will play a big part. Australia needs to win the toss and bowl first to go through the South African batting order."

Gibbs is also set to feature in the LEGEN-Z T10 League, where he might play alongside his son.

“I am really excited to be a part of such a league, tennis ball cricket plays a huge role in any young and professional cricketer's life…I never played in a same team as my son, so it will be lot of fun,” he signed off. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
