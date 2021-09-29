News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Getting hit by Shami was a 'wake up' call for Hardik

Getting hit by Shami was a 'wake up' call for Hardik

September 29, 2021 11:29 IST
Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya hits out during the IPL match against Punjab Kings. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya revealed that getting hit by Punjab Kings fast bowler Mohammed Shami was a 'wake up call for him' as it triggered him to change gears and take his team to victory, in the Indian Premier League match on Tuesday.

 

Mumbai Indians put on a clinical show with both bat and the ball as they defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in Abu Dhabi to keep their hopes alive of making it to the play-offs.

"To be honest, I will give credit to Mohammed Shami as well because the ball I got hit, I told Pollard that this woke up and this changed things for me. Before that, I was finding it difficult. Over the period of time, I have realised when I make sure that every game, every opportunity is a new opportunity. You can be a hero and can make your team," Hardik told teammate Nathan Coulter-Nile in a video posted on iplt20.com.

"I forget what has happened in the past and I make sure to give my 100 per cent," he added.

Hardik was struck on the arm by Shami's short ball in the 17th over. The Mumbai Indians all-rounder then smashed the Punjab fast bowler's next two balls for a four and a six.

Hardik finished off the match in Shami's next over, hitting the pacer for two fours and a six, as Mumbai Indians registered their fifth win in 11 games to stay alive in the tournament.

"I think it is more about being ready. Adam Milne deserved the right to start us off. He was bowling fast in the warm-up games, so he got the start but we did not get the results we wanted. You have to make sure that you are prepared when you are called to play," Coulter-Nile told Hardik.

