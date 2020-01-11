Gavaskar questions Dhoni's long break from game

Source:

January 11, 2020 21:48 IST

IMAGE: MS Dhoni's future has been a subject of intense speculation since India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Action Images via Reuters

Sunil Gavaskar questioned Mahendra Singh Dhoni's sabbatical from the game since the World Cup semifinal loss in July, asking 'does anybody keep himself away from playing for India for that long?'

Dhoni's future has been a subject of intense speculation since India's World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand on July 9. The 38-year-old has not played since that heartbreaking defeat but is likely to make a comeback with the IPL.

Asked if Dhoni can make India's T20 World Cup squad, Gavaskar said, "Fitness is something that I can't tell you anything at all. The question that needs to be asked is of MSD himself. He has not made himself available to play for India since 10th of July (9th actually)."

"That is the important question. Does anybody keep himself away from playing for India for that long? That is the question and therein lies the answer," said the former India captain after delivering the 26th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial lecture.

In a recent interview, head coach Ravi Shastri said Dhoni may soon end his ODI career but could be in contention for a T20 World Cup berth provided he is in good form.